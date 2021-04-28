Elko County arrests: April 27, 2021

April 27

Jacob C. Bates, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at 856 McArthur Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $989.47

Jenolichi P. Bins, 52, of Tooele, Utah was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for drug paraphernali and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,630

Clint C. Carpenter, 51, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $2,500

Keith J. Caruso, 39, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,090

Jose A. Espinoza-Ramos, 60, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Railroad streets in Carlin for driving with a suspended driver’s license, failure to yield, and on a bench warrant. Bail: $470

Jeffrey A. Gonzales, 34, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets in Carlin for driving with a suspended driver’s license, failure to yield, and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,300