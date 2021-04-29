Elko County arrests: April 28, 2021

April 28

Matthew M. Bishop, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 114 Tonka Lane for driving with a suspended driver’s license and on a warrant for five counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $4,205

--

Robert T. Hogan, 43, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

--

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jashua E. Jones, 41, of Carlin was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to drive on right half of road and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $550

--

Matthew D. Pangborn, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at 950 Metzler Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and on a parole violation.

--

Adrianne N. Plummer, 40, of Elko was arrested at 2039 Canyon Drive for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0