Elko County arrests: April 29, 2021
Police Log

April 29

Alyssa N. Cox, 29, of Lovelock was arrested in Lovelock on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Israel G. Cornejo, 39, of West Wendover was arrested at Idaho Street and Kittridge Canyon for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Serafin Perez, 42, of Elko was arrested at Maverik for theft and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

