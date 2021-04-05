 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: April 3, 2021
April 3

Bobbye L. Carlson, 25, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance, obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, drug paraphernalia and trespassing. Bail: $10,835

--

Jeremy P. Dickison, 32, of Salt Lake City was arrested for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $37,500

--

Jesse A. James, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Idaho Street and College Avenue for driving with a revoked driver’s license, headlamps not illuminated when required, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,470

--

Christiphor D. Key, 23, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Railroad streets for violation of probation.

--

Johnathan H. Kulu, 28, of Salt Lake City was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,710

--

Rulon J. Olson, 30, of Ogden, Utah was arrested on Camper Drive in West Wendover for taking or possessing vehicle without owner’s consent, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and fugitive felon from another state.

--

Dustin Peer, 37, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail $5,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

