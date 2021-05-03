Elko County arrests: April 30, 2021

April 30

Broc Bitton, 23, of South Weber, Utah was arrested at Interstate 80 frontage road for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,310

Tacuma H. Brown, 46, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for driving with a revoked driver’s license, speeding 21-30 mph over limit, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,370

Jeremy T. Gallagher, 29, of Elko was arrested at 745 Douglas St. for battery. Bail: $1,140

George A. Garcia, 73, of Wells was arrested at 10th and Lake streets for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $1,495

Graydon D. Jolliff, 21, of Elko was arrested at 438 S. Fifth St. on a traffic citation. Bail: $465

Venson W. Price Jr., 36, of Elko was arrested at 23 Arena Way for second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

