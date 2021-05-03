 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: April 30, 2021
Elko County arrests: April 30, 2021

Police Log

April 30

Broc Bitton, 23, of South Weber, Utah was arrested at Interstate 80 frontage road for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,310

--

Tacuma H. Brown, 46, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for driving with a revoked driver’s license, speeding 21-30 mph over limit, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,370

--

Jeremy T. Gallagher, 29, of Elko was arrested at 745 Douglas St. for battery. Bail: $1,140

--

George A. Garcia, 73, of Wells was arrested at 10th and Lake streets for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $1,495

--

Graydon D. Jolliff, 21, of Elko was arrested at 438 S. Fifth St. on a traffic citation. Bail: $465

--

Venson W. Price Jr., 36, of Elko was arrested at 23 Arena Way for second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

--

Jessica E. Russell, 38, of Elko was arrested at 13th and Cedar St. for driving under the influence and three felony counts of child abuse or neglect. Bail: $76,140

--

Trinity A. Thomas, 19, of Elko was arrested at Vitality Unlimited on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $2,500

--

Patricia L. Malotte, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at 9 Cottonwood Heights St. in South Fork on five Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charges. Bail: $2,500

--

Austin E. Thunder-Crouse, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to maintain lane, second-offense driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and two counts of child abuse or neglect. Bail: $42,110

--

Brandy Watkins, 44, of Spring Creek was arrested at 12th Street and Clarkson Drive for no proof of insurance, driving with a suspended driver’s license, failure to wear seatbelt, and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $1,365

