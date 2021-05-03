Elko County arrests: April 30, 2021

April 30
Broc Bitton, 23, of South Weber, Utah was arrested at Interstate 80 frontage road for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,310
Tacuma H. Brown, 46, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for driving with a revoked driver’s license, speeding 21-30 mph over limit, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,370
Jeremy T. Gallagher, 29, of Elko was arrested at 745 Douglas St. for battery. Bail: $1,140
George A. Garcia, 73, of Wells was arrested at 10th and Lake streets for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $1,495
Graydon D. Jolliff, 21, of Elko was arrested at 438 S. Fifth St. on a traffic citation. Bail: $465
Venson W. Price Jr., 36, of Elko was arrested at 23 Arena Way for second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640
Jessica E. Russell, 38, of Elko was arrested at 13th and Cedar St. for driving under the influence and three felony counts of child abuse or neglect. Bail: $76,140
Trinity A. Thomas, 19, of Elko was arrested at Vitality Unlimited on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $2,500
Patricia L. Malotte, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at 9 Cottonwood Heights St. in South Fork on five Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charges. Bail: $2,500
Austin E. Thunder-Crouse, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to maintain lane, second-offense driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and two counts of child abuse or neglect. Bail: $42,110
Brandy Watkins, 44, of Spring Creek was arrested at 12th Street and Clarkson Drive for no proof of insurance, driving with a suspended driver’s license, failure to wear seatbelt, and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $1,365