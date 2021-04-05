 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: April 4, 2021
Elko County arrests: April 4, 2021

April 4

Justen C. Auge, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Martin Avenue for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255

--

Eduardo Cortez, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Red Lion for parole violation and felony possession of a controlled substance.

--

William J. Grow, 32, of Elko was arrested at 485 S. Fifth St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,835

--

Gregory S. Gutierrez, 24, of Elko was arrested at 297 W. Commercial St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Derek L. McDaniel, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Licht Parkway for discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure or vehicle, child abuse or neglect enhanced with deadly weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $140,000

--

Jesus Rodriguez, 39, of Elko was arrested at 516 Hollyhock Court for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Cassandra Sivertson, 34, of Sandy, Utah was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence. Bail: $950

--

Milo Sope, 30, of Owyhee was arrested on Honor Court on a Bureau of Indian Affairs/tribal charge. Bail: $500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

