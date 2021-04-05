Elko County arrests: April 4, 2021

Justen C. Auge, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Martin Avenue for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255
Eduardo Cortez, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Red Lion for parole violation and felony possession of a controlled substance.
William J. Grow, 32, of Elko was arrested at 485 S. Fifth St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,835
Gregory S. Gutierrez, 24, of Elko was arrested at 297 W. Commercial St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Joey Davidson
Joey Davidson, 48, of Elko was arrested at 505 Copper St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
Jordin N. Asberry
Jordin N. Asberry, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for probation violation.
Kerby P. Deaton
Kerby P. Deaton, 36, of Wells was arrested at 1362 Clover Ave. for domestic battery and attempted home invasion. Bail: $8,140
Logan A. Melton
Logan A. Melton, 24, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for seven counts of possession of a controlled substance and 11 counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $42,040
Melissa D. Cordova
Melissa D. Cordova, 40, of Midvale, Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for identity theft by public official/employee to establish fake occupation. Bail: $30,000
Oryan J. Dennison
Oryan J. Dennison, 34, of Elko was arrested at 618 Bullion Road on a felony bench warrant and for false statement to obstruct a public officer.
Skylar J. Eldridge
Skylar J. Eldridge, 27, of Elko was arrested at 2509 Florida Ave. for grand larceny and buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property. Bail: $30,000
Tayson R. Rowley
Tayson R. Rowley, 19, of Elko was arrested at Johnny Appleseed Park for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse or neglect, and minor in possession of alcohol through consumption. Bail: $65,355
Troy P. Nielson
Troy P. Nielson, 43, of West Valley City, Utah was arrested at Salt Lake County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000
William A. Pecora
William A. Pecora, 26, of Elko was arrested at the Elko probation office for violation of probation.
Brenda K. Jimenez-Rodriguez
Brenda K. Jimenez-Rodriguez, 23, of Elko was arrested at Garibaldi’s on a warrant for residential burglary. Bail: $20,000
Derek L. McDaniel, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Licht Parkway for discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure or vehicle, child abuse or neglect enhanced with deadly weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $140,000
Jesus Rodriguez, 39, of Elko was arrested at 516 Hollyhock Court for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Cassandra Sivertson, 34, of Sandy, Utah was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence. Bail: $950