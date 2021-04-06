 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: April 5, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: April 5, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

April 5

Garry T. Alsdorf, 30, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

--

Konlee K. Decker, 28, of Owyhee County, Idaho was arrested on Blackhat Lane on a Bureau of Indian Affairs/tribal charge. Bail: $1,000

Police chief describes Elko's crime rate during Covid-19

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan Gov. Whitmer gets COVID-19 vaccine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News