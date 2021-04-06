Elko County arrests: April 5, 2021

April 5

Garry T. Alsdorf, 30, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

--

Konlee K. Decker, 28, of Owyhee County, Idaho was arrested on Blackhat Lane on a Bureau of Indian Affairs/tribal charge. Bail: $1,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0