Elko County arrests: April 6, 2021

Bacilio Montalvo-Pinedo Jr., 22, of West Wendover was arrested at 3500 Tibbets Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $800
Vivian M. Potter, 56, of Elko was arrested at 132 Third St. for disturbing the peace in public buildings/grounds and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,495
Kellie E. Rodriguez, 35, was arrested at 820 W. Wendover Blvd. for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,740
Larry M. Russell II, 39, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for six counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,590
Elko County Jail: This week's felony arrests
Joey Davidson
Jordin N. Asberry
Kerby P. Deaton
Logan A. Melton
Melissa D. Cordova
Oryan J. Dennison
Skylar J. Eldridge
Tayson R. Rowley
Troy P. Nielson
William A. Pecora
Brenda K. Jimenez-Rodriguez
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
