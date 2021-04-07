 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: April 6, 2021
April 6

Bacilio Montalvo-Pinedo Jr., 22, of West Wendover was arrested at 3500 Tibbets Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $800

Vivian M. Potter, 56, of Elko was arrested at 132 Third St. for disturbing the peace in public buildings/grounds and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,495

Kellie E. Rodriguez, 35, was arrested at 820 W. Wendover Blvd. for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,740

Larry M. Russell II, 39, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for six counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,590

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

