Elko County arrests: April 7, 2021

April 7
Heather M. Crossen, 24, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Murray Way for child abuse or neglect, driving under the influence, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $3,835
Larry M. Russell II, 39, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
