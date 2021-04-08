 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: April 7, 2021
Elko County arrests: April 7, 2021

April 7

Heather M. Crossen, 24, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Murray Way for child abuse or neglect, driving under the influence, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $3,835

Larry M. Russell II, 39, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

