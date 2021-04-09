 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: April 8, 2021
top story

Elko County arrests: April 8, 2021

Police Log

April 8

Jay L. Allen, 38, of West Wendover was arrested at 3570 S. Tower View Way for felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

Nicholas J. Anderson, 29, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street and Mary Way on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Ciro H. Gonzalez-Huitron, 39, of Elko was arrested at Third and River streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

Joshua R. Held, 33, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on five bench warrants. Bail: $13,060

Vivian M. Potter, 56, of Elko was arrested at 132 Third St. for battery on a protected person. Bail: $5,000

Antonio Villalobos-Prieto, 21, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,285

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

