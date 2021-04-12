Elko County arrests: April 9, 2021

April 9

Justin P. Kelley, 29, of Wells was arrested at Bullion Road and Morse Lane for felony possession of a controlled substance, destroying or concealing evidence, possession of a hypodermic device, and on a bench warrant. Bail: $18,640

--

Robert L. Martinez-Obrien, 26, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,335

--

Leslie L. Oppenhein, 27, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Idaho streets for conspiracy to possess, receive or transfer stolen vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $31,140

--

Dante D. Rice, 23, of Elko was arrested at 555 Fifth St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Lilia Z. Ruelas-Nunez, 49, of Elko was arrested at 806 Douglas St. on a warrant for dog collar and tags required, animal at large, no rabies vaccination for dog or cat, and maltreatment or inhumane killing of animals. Bail: $810

