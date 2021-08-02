Elko County arrests: Aug. 1, 2021

Aug. 1
Ryan J. Cowles, 37, of Elko was arrested at Raley’s for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
--
Ricardo J. Delrio, 30, of Wells was arrested at 610 Fourth St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Kevin W. Malone, 55, of Carlin was arrested at 431 C St. for sex offender failure to follow registration laws or regulations. Bail: $5,000
--
Bobby A. Molina Jr., 37, of Elko was arrested at 442 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
--
Brian V. Seibold, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested at 377 Thoroughbred Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Austin Y. Sims, 43, of Fruitland, New Mexico was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
