Elko County arrests: Aug. 1, 2021

Aug. 1

Ryan J. Cowles, 37, of Elko was arrested at Raley’s for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Ricardo J. Delrio, 30, of Wells was arrested at 610 Fourth St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Kevin W. Malone, 55, of Carlin was arrested at 431 C St. for sex offender failure to follow registration laws or regulations. Bail: $5,000

--

Bobby A. Molina Jr., 37, of Elko was arrested at 442 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

--

Brian V. Seibold, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested at 377 Thoroughbred Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Austin Y. Sims, 43, of Fruitland, New Mexico was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

