Elko County arrests: Aug. 10, 2021

Aug. 10

Justin A. Foy, 28, of Caldwell, Idaho, was arrested at the Fernley Jail for burglary of a business, obtaining or using another person’s identification for harmful or unlawful purpose, four counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check and conspiracy with the intent to utter fictitious bill note or check. Bail: $80,000

William J. Grow, 33, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, home invasion with a deadly weapon and grand larceny of a gun. Bail: $170,000

Norbert L. Lenoir III, 23, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

