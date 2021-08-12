 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Aug. 11, 2021
Elko County arrests: Aug. 11, 2021

Aug. 11

Danielle L. Brothers, 29, of Elko was arrested at 6357 Gettysburg Ave. for two counts of violation of stalking or harassment temporary protective order. Bail: $12,500

Salvador G. Espitia, 40, of Elko was arrested at 1025 Panorama Drive for home invasion and coercion. Bail: $40,000 

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

