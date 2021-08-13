 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Aug. 12, 2021
Aug. 12

Mohammed M. Ahmed, 36, of Elko was arrested at 3700 Sundance Dr. for indecent exposure, first offense. Bail: $2,500

Joseph R. Berumen, 32, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Silver streets for owning or possessing a gun by prohibited persons, conspiracy to buy, possess, or receive stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $45,000

Harli M. Cota, 28, of Owyhee was arrested at 3019 Idaho St. for battery on a protected person resisting a public officer, trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful act by a prisoner relating to human excrement or bodily fluid. Bail: $11,335

Wyatt C. Ermisch, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Winnemucca parole and probation office for violation of probation. No bail.

Alvaro Ojeda-Velazco, 57, of West Valley, Utah, was arrested at State Route 225 and West Main St. for battery. Bail: $740

Jerado Orozco, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Elko Airport on two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,580

Shane S. Woods, 48, of Elko was arrested at Llamas Transport for violating domestic violence temporary protection order, battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $6,635 

