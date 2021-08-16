Elko County arrests: Aug. 13, 2021

Aug. 13
Mohammed M. Ahmed, 36, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery. Bail: $1,140
Thomas D. Bartlett, 49, of Carlin was arrested at the Carlin courthouse on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,500
Matthew B. Cooper, 33, of Carlin was arrested in Carlin on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $863
Derek M. Herrin, 19, of Jerome, Idaho, was arrested 1002 U.S. 93 Hillside Hotel for battery. Bail: $1,140
Norbert L. Lenoir III, 23, of Carlin was arrested at Sixth and Cedar streets for robbery, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, conspiracy to commit criminal contempt, grand larceny and residential burglary. Bail: $180,000
Wes M. Luna, 38, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a prison hold.
Robert W. Martinez, 47, of Elko was arrested at 411 Wilson Ave. for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140
Kimberly D. Shillington, 32, of Elko was arrested at 950 Metzler Rd for domestic battery, first offense. Bail: $3,140
Aldric L. Shirley, 28, of Elko was arrested at 3044 Maine Ave. for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,140
Dakota J. Stockton, 21, of Twin Falls, was arrested at Cactus Pete’s Casino parking lot for battery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000
Norman D. Wasson, 37, of Elko was arrested at 1250 Lamoille Highway for robbery, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, conspiracy to commit criminal contempt, conspiracy to commit grand larceny of an auto, and residential burglary. Bail: $180,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.