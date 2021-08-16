Elko County arrests: Aug. 13, 2021

Aug. 13

Mohammed M. Ahmed, 36, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery. Bail: $1,140

--

Thomas D. Bartlett, 49, of Carlin was arrested at the Carlin courthouse on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,500

--

Matthew B. Cooper, 33, of Carlin was arrested in Carlin on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $863

--

Derek M. Herrin, 19, of Jerome, Idaho, was arrested 1002 U.S. 93 Hillside Hotel for battery. Bail: $1,140

--

Norbert L. Lenoir III, 23, of Carlin was arrested at Sixth and Cedar streets for robbery, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, conspiracy to commit criminal contempt, grand larceny and residential burglary. Bail: $180,000

--

Wes M. Luna, 38, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a prison hold.

--