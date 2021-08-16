 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Aug. 13, 2021
top story

Elko County arrests: Aug. 13, 2021

Police Log

Aug. 13

Mohammed M. Ahmed, 36, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery. Bail: $1,140

--

Thomas D. Bartlett, 49, of Carlin was arrested at the Carlin courthouse on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,500

--

Matthew B. Cooper, 33, of Carlin was arrested in Carlin on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $863

--

Derek M. Herrin, 19, of Jerome, Idaho, was arrested 1002 U.S. 93 Hillside Hotel for battery. Bail: $1,140

--

Norbert L. Lenoir III, 23, of Carlin was arrested at Sixth and Cedar streets for robbery, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, conspiracy to commit criminal contempt, grand larceny and residential burglary. Bail: $180,000

--

Wes M. Luna, 38, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a prison hold.

--

Robert W. Martinez, 47, of Elko was arrested at 411 Wilson Ave. for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140

--

Kimberly D. Shillington, 32, of Elko was arrested at 950 Metzler Rd for domestic battery, first offense. Bail: $3,140

--

Aldric L. Shirley, 28, of Elko was arrested at 3044 Maine Ave. for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,140

--

Dakota J. Stockton, 21, of Twin Falls, was arrested at Cactus Pete’s Casino parking lot for battery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000

--

Norman D. Wasson, 37, of Elko was arrested at 1250 Lamoille Highway for robbery, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, conspiracy to commit criminal contempt, conspiracy to commit grand larceny of an auto, and residential burglary. Bail: $180,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

