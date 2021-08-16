Elko County arrests: Aug. 14, 2021

Aug. 14

Daniel J. Aguilar, 27, of Elko was arrested at 390 W. Idaho St. for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance and possession to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $45,000

--

Kelly L. Albiani, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at 570 Commercial St. for indecent or obscene exposure in the presence of a child under 18 or a vulnerable person. Bail: $5,000

--

Torrance C. McKnight, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested on Mountain City Highway for false statement to obstruct a public officer and two counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $2,720

--

Scott M. Ratliff, 28, of West Wendover was arrested at 100 Wendover Blvd. for petty larceny and driving with a suspended license. Bail: $1,495

--

Alicia M. Smith, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Idaho streets for domestic battery and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,605

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0