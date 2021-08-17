Elko County arrests: Aug. 16, 2021

Aug. 16
Lauren K. Chesnut, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for domestic battery.
--
Ryan J. Cowles, 37, of Elko was arrested at Kohl’s for felony possession of a controlled substance; buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; driving without a driver’s license; and no proof of insurance. Bail: $7,235
--
Derek C. Jones, 27, of Elko was arrested at Aspen Way and Mountain City Highway for operating an unregistered vehicle and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $1,335
--
Robert W. Martinez, 47, of Elko was arrested in the Elko County Jail courtroom for disturbing the peace.
--
German Perez-Valenzuela, 37, of West Wendover was arrested at 910 Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8,250
--
Keaton M. Schomer, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage. Bail: $1,140
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.