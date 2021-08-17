Elko County arrests: Aug. 16, 2021

Aug. 16

Lauren K. Chesnut, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for domestic battery.

Ryan J. Cowles, 37, of Elko was arrested at Kohl’s for felony possession of a controlled substance; buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; driving without a driver’s license; and no proof of insurance. Bail: $7,235

Derek C. Jones, 27, of Elko was arrested at Aspen Way and Mountain City Highway for operating an unregistered vehicle and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $1,335

Robert W. Martinez, 47, of Elko was arrested in the Elko County Jail courtroom for disturbing the peace.

German Perez-Valenzuela, 37, of West Wendover was arrested at 910 Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8,250

Keaton M. Schomer, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

