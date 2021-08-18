 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: Aug. 17, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: Aug. 17, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

Aug. 17

Tommy D. Brits Jr., 35, of Moreno Valley, California was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for driving with a revoked driver’s license and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $882

--

Andrew M. Hooge, 39, of Eagle Mountain, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sayers A. Manning, 28, of Owyhee was arrested at the Hampton Inn for buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,280

--

Cody R. Martin, 40, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for third-offense battery which constitutes domestic violence. Bail: $15,000

--

Christian B. Wulfenstein, 21, was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000

Dubai police are using artificial intelligence to predict crime and decrease response time in order to make Dubai what they call "one of the safest cities in the world".

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is this twisting disk the birthplace of a new planet?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News