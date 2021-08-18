Elko County arrests: Aug. 17, 2021

Aug. 17

Tommy D. Brits Jr., 35, of Moreno Valley, California was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for driving with a revoked driver’s license and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $882

--

Andrew M. Hooge, 39, of Eagle Mountain, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sayers A. Manning, 28, of Owyhee was arrested at the Hampton Inn for buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,280

--

Cody R. Martin, 40, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for third-offense battery which constitutes domestic violence. Bail: $15,000

--

Christian B. Wulfenstein, 21, was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0