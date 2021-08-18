Elko County arrests: Aug. 17, 2021

Aug. 17
Tommy D. Brits Jr., 35, of Moreno Valley, California was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for driving with a revoked driver’s license and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $882
Andrew M. Hooge, 39, of Eagle Mountain, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for fugitive felon from another state.
Sayers A. Manning, 28, of Owyhee was arrested at the Hampton Inn for buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,280
Cody R. Martin, 40, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for third-offense battery which constitutes domestic violence. Bail: $15,000
Christian B. Wulfenstein, 21, was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.