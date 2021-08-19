Elko County arrests: Aug. 18, 2021

Aug. 18

Rebecca C. Andrade, 37, of Lehi, Utah was arrested at Salt Lake County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,990

--

Nicholas T. Jones, 34, of Winnemucca was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for domestic violence battery with substantial bodily harm, domestic battery by strangulation, child abuse or neglect, and allowing child abuse or neglect. Bail: $87,500

--

John C. Meteer, 42, of Elko was arrested at 1993 Errecart Blvd. on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse or neglect. Bail: $120,000

--

Brooke S. Racker, 27, of West Wendover was arrested at the Nugget Casino for assault with a deadly weapon, possessing documentation or personal identification to commit forgery or counterfeiting, and domestic battery. Bail: $43,000

--

Korey D. Rivers, 27, of Elko was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for petit larceny and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,280

--

Malik R. Serrano, 25, of San Antonio, Texas was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of lewdness with a child under 14, attempted lewdness with a child, and indecent or obscene exposure to a child less than 18 or a vulnerable person. Bail: $275,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0