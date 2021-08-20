 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Aug. 19, 2021
Elko County arrests: Aug. 19, 2021

Aug. 19

Kerby P. Deaton, 37, of Wells was arrested at 151 Humboldt Ave. for assault. Bail: $1,120

--

Max R. Frederick, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at JC Penney on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,100

--

Rosemary A. Osterhout, 59, of Elko was arrested at 1243 Idaho St. for theft. Bail: $1,140

