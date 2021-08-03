Elko County arrests: Aug. 2, 2021

Aug. 2

Genaro L. Fonseca, 62, of Sheridan, Wyoming was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

--

Joshua B. Kirk, 30, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $5,995

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

--

Jose R. Rivera Jr., 40, of Battle Mountain was arrested for violation of probation.

--

Kyle A. Spear, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at 914 Spring Valley Parkway for felony child abuse or neglect, allowing child abuse or neglect, and drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner. Bail: $103,640

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0