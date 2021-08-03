Elko County arrests: Aug. 2, 2021

Aug. 2
Genaro L. Fonseca, 62, of Sheridan, Wyoming was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000
Joshua B. Kirk, 30, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $5,995
Jose R. Rivera Jr., 40, of Battle Mountain was arrested for violation of probation.
Kyle A. Spear, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at 914 Spring Valley Parkway for felony child abuse or neglect, allowing child abuse or neglect, and drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner. Bail: $103,640
