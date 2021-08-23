Elko County arrests: Aug. 20, 2021

Aug. 20
Kacee N. Horse, 24, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation and false statement to obstruct a public officer.
--
Christiphor D. Key, 23, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of Commercial Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $12,280
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
