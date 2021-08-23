Elko County arrests: Aug. 21, 2021

Aug. 21
Nicholas M. DeCarlo, 34, of Elko was arrested at 187 B St. for violation of probation, false statement to obstruct a public officer, driver failure to obey traffic control device, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and driver disobeying peace officer.
Edwin K. Headrick, 62, of Deeth was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Aspen Way for unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without handsfree cellphone; seat belt violation; and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $190
Samuel R. Johnny, 19, of Elko was arrested at Third and Wilson streets on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,255.66
Joshua G. Young, 35, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant St. for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property and trespassing. Bail: $10,195
Sherry L. Miller, 52, of Elko was arrested at the Train Park for urination or defecation in a public place. Bail: $840
Alejandra M. Molina, 25, of Elko was arrested at 375 W. Idaho St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $16,140
Derek M. Rowley, 33, of Portland, Oregon was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for fugitive from another state.
Jared P. Vogt, 42, of Wells was arrested at 970 Sixth St. for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,075
Elko County Jail: This week's felony arrests
Aldric L. Shirley
Andrew M. Hooge
Brooke S. Racker
Christian B. Wulfenstein
Cody R. Martin
Daniel J. Aguilar
John C. Meteer
Kelly L. Albiani
Malik R. Serrano
Misty J. Cornelius
Nicholas T. Jones
Norbert L. Lenoir III
Norman D. Wasson
German Perez-Valenzuela
Rebecca C. Andrade
Ryan J. Cowles
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.