Elko County arrests: Aug. 21, 2021

Aug. 21

Nicholas M. DeCarlo, 34, of Elko was arrested at 187 B St. for violation of probation, false statement to obstruct a public officer, driver failure to obey traffic control device, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and driver disobeying peace officer.

--

Edwin K. Headrick, 62, of Deeth was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Aspen Way for unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without handsfree cellphone; seat belt violation; and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $190

--

Samuel R. Johnny, 19, of Elko was arrested at Third and Wilson streets on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,255.66

--

Joshua G. Young, 35, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant St. for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property and trespassing. Bail: $10,195

--

Sherry L. Miller, 52, of Elko was arrested at the Train Park for urination or defecation in a public place. Bail: $840

--