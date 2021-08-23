 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Aug. 21, 2021
Elko County arrests: Aug. 21, 2021

Police Log

Aug. 21

Nicholas M. DeCarlo, 34, of Elko was arrested at 187 B St. for violation of probation, false statement to obstruct a public officer, driver failure to obey traffic control device, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and driver disobeying peace officer.

--

Edwin K. Headrick, 62, of Deeth was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Aspen Way for unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without handsfree cellphone; seat belt violation; and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $190

--

Samuel R. Johnny, 19, of Elko was arrested at Third and Wilson streets on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,255.66

--

Joshua G. Young, 35, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant St. for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property and trespassing. Bail: $10,195

--

Sherry L. Miller, 52, of Elko was arrested at the Train Park for urination or defecation in a public place. Bail: $840

--

Alejandra M. Molina, 25, of Elko was arrested at 375 W. Idaho St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $16,140

--

Derek M. Rowley, 33, of Portland, Oregon was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for fugitive from another state.

--

Jared P. Vogt, 42, of Wells was arrested at 970 Sixth St. for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,075

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

