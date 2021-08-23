Elko County arrests: Aug. 22, 2021

Aug. 22

Clayton Lossing, 61, was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Sayers A. Manning, 28, of Owyhee was arrested at 3019 Idaho St. for first degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $120,000

--

Leslie L. Oppenhein, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1238 Fairway Drive for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

--

Eduardo Sanchez-Ventura, 35, of Elko was arrested on Juneau Street for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

