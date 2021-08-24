 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: Aug. 23, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: Aug. 23, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

Aug. 23

Michael A. Hansen, 44, was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving under the influence, failure to obey peace officer regarding traffic laws, failure to report unattended vehicle or property damage, log book violation, and on a felony criminal justice detainer. Bail: $8,195

--

Rhiannon N. Junker, 32, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Joshua G. Kay, 35, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for petit larceny.

--

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shayla L. Morrison, 40, of Salt Lake City was arrested in West Wendover on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

--

Micah I. Sanchez, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at Jiggs Highway and Hilltop Drive on a warrant for theft. Bail: $1,640

--

Keaton M. Schomer, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2001 Errecart Blvd. for unlawful act by prisoner relating to human excrement or bodily fluid, domestic battery, assault, and coercion. Bail: $7,920

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Airbnb has pledged to host 20,000 Afghan refugees

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News