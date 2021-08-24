Elko County arrests: Aug. 23, 2021

Aug. 23
Michael A. Hansen, 44, was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving under the influence, failure to obey peace officer regarding traffic laws, failure to report unattended vehicle or property damage, log book violation, and on a felony criminal justice detainer. Bail: $8,195
--
Rhiannon N. Junker, 32, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
--
Joshua G. Kay, 35, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for petit larceny.
--
Shayla L. Morrison, 40, of Salt Lake City was arrested in West Wendover on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000
--
Micah I. Sanchez, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at Jiggs Highway and Hilltop Drive on a warrant for theft. Bail: $1,640
--
Keaton M. Schomer, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2001 Errecart Blvd. for unlawful act by prisoner relating to human excrement or bodily fluid, domestic battery, assault, and coercion. Bail: $7,920
--
This week's felony arrests:
Elko County Jail: This week's felony arrests
Aldric L. Shirley
Andrew M. Hooge
Brooke S. Racker
Christian B. Wulfenstein
Cody R. Martin
Daniel J. Aguilar
John C. Meteer
Kelly L. Albiani
Malik R. Serrano
Misty J. Cornelius
Nicholas T. Jones
Norbert L. Lenoir III
Norman D. Wasson
German Perez-Valenzuela
Rebecca C. Andrade
Ryan J. Cowles
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.