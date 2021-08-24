Elko County arrests: Aug. 23, 2021

Aug. 23

Michael A. Hansen, 44, was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving under the influence, failure to obey peace officer regarding traffic laws, failure to report unattended vehicle or property damage, log book violation, and on a felony criminal justice detainer. Bail: $8,195

--

Rhiannon N. Junker, 32, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Joshua G. Kay, 35, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for petit larceny.

--

Shayla L. Morrison, 40, of Salt Lake City was arrested in West Wendover on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

--

Micah I. Sanchez, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at Jiggs Highway and Hilltop Drive on a warrant for theft. Bail: $1,640

--