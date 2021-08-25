 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Aug. 24, 2021
Elko County arrests: Aug. 24, 2021

Police Log

Aug. 24

Richard A. Beane, 41, of Halleck was arrested at 10567 Pintail Ave. on two counts of domestic battery. Bail: $6,280

Naomi Goudy, 32, was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,610

Christian B. Wulfenstein, 21, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

