Elko County arrests: Aug. 26, 2021
Elko County arrests: Aug. 26, 2021

Police Log

Aug. 26

David B. Avera, 53, of Spring Creek was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a bench warrant and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,475

Sergio E. Donato II, 24, of Elko was arrested on Yukon Avenue for domestic battery, fourth-degree arson, coercion with force or threat of force, and false imprisonment. Bail: $15,640

Shanell C. Martin, 31, of Elko was arrested at Third and Silver streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

Logan A. Melton, 25, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Court streets on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $7,725

Travis R. Nichols, 24, of Reno was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation.

Bryan R. Rainwater Jr., 22, of Cheyenne, Wyo., was arrested at 3600 Idaho St. for fugitive felon from another state.

