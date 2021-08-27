Elko County arrests: Aug. 26, 2021

Aug. 26

David B. Avera, 53, of Spring Creek was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a bench warrant and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,475

--

Sergio E. Donato II, 24, of Elko was arrested on Yukon Avenue for domestic battery, fourth-degree arson, coercion with force or threat of force, and false imprisonment. Bail: $15,640

--

Shanell C. Martin, 31, of Elko was arrested at Third and Silver streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

--

Logan A. Melton, 25, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Court streets on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $7,725

--

Travis R. Nichols, 24, of Reno was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation.

--

Bryan R. Rainwater Jr., 22, of Cheyenne, Wyo., was arrested at 3600 Idaho St. for fugitive felon from another state.

