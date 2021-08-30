Elko County arrests: Aug. 27, 2021

Aug. 27

Trevor D. Arts, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway on four bench warrants. Bail: $2,889.83

--

Ryan S. Flynn, 36, of Lamoille was arrested at Gold Dust West on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $300

--

Robert G. Gaddini, 22, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Railroad streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Joey L. Gardner, 44, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for false statement to obstruct a public officer and trespassing.

--

Felipe G. Gonzalez, 18, of Elko was arrested at Golf Course Road and Flagview Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

--

Daisy M. Hutsell, 30, of Elko was arrested at Washoe County Jail on a drug court hold.

--