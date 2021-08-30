Elko County arrests: Aug. 27, 2021

Aug. 27
Trevor D. Arts, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway on four bench warrants. Bail: $2,889.83
--
Ryan S. Flynn, 36, of Lamoille was arrested at Gold Dust West on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $300
--
Robert G. Gaddini, 22, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Railroad streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Joey L. Gardner, 44, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for false statement to obstruct a public officer and trespassing.
--
Felipe G. Gonzalez, 18, of Elko was arrested at Golf Course Road and Flagview Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695
--
Daisy M. Hutsell, 30, of Elko was arrested at Washoe County Jail on a drug court hold.
--
Ryan G. Kelly, 36, of Owyhee was arrested at the Maverick Casino for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; failure to obey sex offender registration laws; two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance; carrying a concealed weapon without a permit; and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $55,640
--
Tanisha R. McKinney, 30, of Owyhee was arrested on Mountain City Highway on four Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charges. Bail: $1,800
--
Jerry B. Ratliff, 51, of West Wendover was arrested at 1797 Elko Ave. for selling a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $20,740
--
Scott M. Ratliff, 29, of West Wendover was arrested at 1797 Elko Ave. for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,740
--
Angel D. Saldivar, 27, of Elko was arrested at 769 S. Fifth St. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000
--
Grant J. Woolsey, 45, of West Point, Utah was arrested at Camper Street and West Wendover Boulevard for fugitive felon from another state.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.