Elko County arrests: Aug. 28, 2021

Aug. 28

Maceo M. Johnston, 23, of Elko was arrested at 442 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

--

Matthew R. Lancaster, 31, of Kimberly, Idaho was arrested at Cactus Pete’s for resisting a public officer. Bail $1,140

--

Robert L. Martinez-Obrien, 27, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. for driver disobeying peace officer, three counts of driver failure to obey traffic control device, driving wrong way on one-way road, resisting a public officer, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and five counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $28,545

--

Refujio M. Rivera, 37, of West Wendover was arrested at Smiths for battery, disturbing the peace, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,105

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

