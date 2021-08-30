 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: Aug. 28, 2021
0 comments

Elko County arrests: Aug. 28, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

Aug. 28

Maceo M. Johnston, 23, of Elko was arrested at 442 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

--

Matthew R. Lancaster, 31, of Kimberly, Idaho was arrested at Cactus Pete’s for resisting a public officer. Bail $1,140

--

Robert L. Martinez-Obrien, 27, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. for driver disobeying peace officer, three counts of driver failure to obey traffic control device, driving wrong way on one-way road, resisting a public officer, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and five counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $28,545

--

Refujio M. Rivera, 37, of West Wendover was arrested at Smiths for battery, disturbing the peace, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,105

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UNICEF says 10 million Afghan children vulnerable

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News