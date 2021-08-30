 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Aug. 29, 2021
Elko County arrests: Aug. 29, 2021

Elko police patch

Aug. 29

Noah N. Bailey, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at South Fifth Street and Carlin Court for driving under the influence, minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in a premises where sold, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,690

--

Ashley R. Braithwaite, 33, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

--

Thomas L. Jackson, 48, of Elko was arrested at 1911 Ridgecrest Drive on a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charge. Bail: $500

--

Maxwell R. McKinley, 28, of Tuscarora was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a bench warrant. Bail: $500

--

Breanna Owen, 38, of Sparks was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to dim headlamps and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,255

--

Jaden J. Roberts, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Railroad streets on two counts of attempted burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $10,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

