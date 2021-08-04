 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: Aug. 3, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: Aug. 3, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

Aug. 3Lore W. Del Sarto, 45, of Elko was arrested at 2696 Jennings Way for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Skylar J. Eldridge, 27, of Elko was arrested on old Highway 40 for grand larceny of a motor vehicle and petit larceny. Bail: $21,140

Andrew R. Kaufman, 43, of Roy, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on warrant for two counts of violating a stalking/harassment protective order. Bail: $6,280

Robert E. Lee Jr., 22, of Elko was arrested on old Highway 40 for grand larceny of a motor vehicle and petit larceny. Bail: $21,140

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wyatt J. Mendive, 25, of Elko was arrested in the 500 block of Front Street for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $11,140

Destiny M. Thomas, 30, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Hector A. Williams, 31, of Riverdale, Utah was arrested at 100 Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $605

Have you ever tried to get money from a cash machine (or an ATM, as we call it here in the United States), and the machine says it's distributing money, but you don't get the bills? It might not be a machine glitch, it could be a scam! A man in the United Kingdom noticed a cash machine's cash exit slot covered in plastic. Cash comes out, but instead of the recipient taking it, it stays behind the plastic, waiting for the scammer to come and pick up their prize. Always keep an eye out, folks!

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York lawmakers seek Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News