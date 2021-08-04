Elko County arrests: Aug. 3, 2021

Aug. 3Lore W. Del Sarto, 45, of Elko was arrested at 2696 Jennings Way for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Skylar J. Eldridge, 27, of Elko was arrested on old Highway 40 for grand larceny of a motor vehicle and petit larceny. Bail: $21,140

Andrew R. Kaufman, 43, of Roy, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on warrant for two counts of violating a stalking/harassment protective order. Bail: $6,280

Robert E. Lee Jr., 22, of Elko was arrested on old Highway 40 for grand larceny of a motor vehicle and petit larceny. Bail: $21,140

Wyatt J. Mendive, 25, of Elko was arrested in the 500 block of Front Street for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $11,140

Destiny M. Thomas, 30, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Hector A. Williams, 31, of Riverdale, Utah was arrested at 100 Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $605

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

