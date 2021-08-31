Elko County arrests: Aug. 30, 2021

Aug. 30
Nicholas L. Allen, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 487 Tiffany Drive for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
--
David R. Cox, 32, of Las Vegas was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
--
Joshua D. Gonzales, 29, of Elko was arrested at 2520 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance and trespassing. Bail: $5,195
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.