Elko County arrests: Aug. 30, 2021
Police Log

Aug. 30

Nicholas L. Allen, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 487 Tiffany Drive for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

David R. Cox, 32, of Las Vegas was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Joshua D. Gonzales, 29, of Elko was arrested at 2520 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance and trespassing. Bail: $5,195

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

