Elko County arrests: Aug. 4, 2021

Aug. 4

Monica D. Blauer, 25, of Elko was arrested at VFW Drive and Idaho Street on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,925

--

Devin P. Davis, 23, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and aiming a gun at a person. Bail: $7,500

--

Marth N. Dixon, 62, of Spring Creek was arrested on the Jiggs Highway for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255

--

Jonnathon G. Martinez, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at a Twin Bridges ranch for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Torrance C. McKnight, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 3021 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,995

--

Joshua W. Melton, 51, of Elko was arrested at the Elko Police Station for open murder. No bail

--