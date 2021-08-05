 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Aug. 4, 2021
top story

Elko County arrests: Aug. 4, 2021

Police Log

Aug. 4

Monica D. Blauer, 25, of Elko was arrested at VFW Drive and Idaho Street on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,925

Devin P. Davis, 23, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and aiming a gun at a person. Bail: $7,500

Marth N. Dixon, 62, of Spring Creek was arrested on the Jiggs Highway for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255

Jonnathon G. Martinez, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at a Twin Bridges ranch for trespassing. Bail: $195

Torrance C. McKnight, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 3021 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,995

Joshua W. Melton, 51, of Elko was arrested at the Elko Police Station for open murder. No bail

Logan C. Naud, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at a Twin Bridges ranch for trespassing. Bail: $195

Sean M. Perdue, 35, of Salt Lake City was arrested for burglary of a business; intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; obtaining money, property or labor by false pretenses; and conspiracy to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $32,500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

