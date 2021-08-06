Elko County arrests: Aug. 5, 2021

Tatiana S. Burns, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1805 Ruby View Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Ryan J. Cowles, 37, of Elko was arrested at South 11th Street and Clarkson Drive for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $355
Crystal L. Gilliland, 42, of Elko was arrested at Seventh and Commercial streets for assault with a deadly weapon and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000
Franklin A. Mcie, 60, of Elko was arrested at 6845 McKinley Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Robert F. Orton, 32, of Elko was arrested at 3710 E. Idaho St. for fugitive felon from another state.
This week’s felony arrests:
Elko County Jail: This week's felony arrests
Brock A. Simmons
Esmeralda L. Bravo
Jennifer L. Evans
Jennifer P. Hyde
Kyle S. Fink
Michael D. Belcher
Miguel Soto
Nathan H. Collett
Osiris E. Parker Jr.
Jaime Raudales Banegas
Stephen A. Irizarry
Kyle G. Loyd
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
