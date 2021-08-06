 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Aug. 5, 2021
top story

Police Log

Tatiana S. Burns, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1805 Ruby View Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Ryan J. Cowles, 37, of Elko was arrested at South 11th Street and Clarkson Drive for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $355

Crystal L. Gilliland, 42, of Elko was arrested at Seventh and Commercial streets for assault with a deadly weapon and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000

Franklin A. Mcie, 60, of Elko was arrested at 6845 McKinley Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Robert F. Orton, 32, of Elko was arrested at 3710 E. Idaho St. for fugitive felon from another state.

This week’s felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

