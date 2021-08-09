 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: Aug. 6, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: Aug. 6, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Aug. 6

Casey J. Anderson, 36, of Battle Mountain was arrested at the Elko County Jail for four counts of obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent. Bail: $20,000  

Kevin D. Brown, 30, of Elko was arrested at 619 Pine St. for battery. Bail: $1,140

Salvador G. Castillo, 40, of Elko was arrested at 750 Silver St. for battery. Bail: $3,140

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Leslie K. Steadman, 57, of Carlin was arrested at the Travelers Inn Hotel for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $345

Mary F. Ustariz, 57, of Elko was arrested at 772 Cedar St. for driving under the influence and duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property. Bail: $2,280 

----- 

Below are last week's felony arrests: 

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko District Court
Crime and Courts

Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillJuly 21Mia Kendra Yesslith, 26 of Reno pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News