Elko County arrests: Aug. 6, 2021

Casey J. Anderson, 36, of Battle Mountain was arrested at the Elko County Jail for four counts of obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent. Bail: $20,000
Kevin D. Brown, 30, of Elko was arrested at 619 Pine St. for battery. Bail: $1,140
Salvador G. Castillo, 40, of Elko was arrested at 750 Silver St. for battery. Bail: $3,140
Leslie K. Steadman, 57, of Carlin was arrested at the Travelers Inn Hotel for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $345
Mary F. Ustariz, 57, of Elko was arrested at 772 Cedar St. for driving under the influence and duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property. Bail: $2,280
Below are last week's felony arrests:
Elko County Jail: This week's felony arrests
Jose R. Rivera Jr.
Joshua B. Kirk
Joshua W. Melton
Kevin W. Malone
Kyle A. Spear
Muhammad Naeem
Robert E. Lee Jr.
Robert F. Orton
Sean M. Perdue
Skylar J. Eldridge
Warren B. Jessup Jr.
Wyatt J. Mendive
Crystal L. Gilliland
Devin P. Davis
Genaro L. Fonseca
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
