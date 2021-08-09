Elko County arrests: Aug. 6, 2021

Aug. 6

Casey J. Anderson, 36, of Battle Mountain was arrested at the Elko County Jail for four counts of obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent. Bail: $20,000

Kevin D. Brown, 30, of Elko was arrested at 619 Pine St. for battery. Bail: $1,140

Salvador G. Castillo, 40, of Elko was arrested at 750 Silver St. for battery. Bail: $3,140

Leslie K. Steadman, 57, of Carlin was arrested at the Travelers Inn Hotel for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $345

Mary F. Ustariz, 57, of Elko was arrested at 772 Cedar St. for driving under the influence and duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property. Bail: $2,280

Below are last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

