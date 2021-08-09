 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: Aug. 7, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: Aug. 7, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

Aug. 7

Bryant W. Donahue, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1005 Southside Drive for violation of probation. No bail.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Charles J. Morrell, 57, of Las Vegas was arrested at West Silver and West River streets for possession of a controlled substance and arson, first degree. Bail: $55,000

Sadonna I. Thill, 40, of Grantsville, Utah, was arrested at 1200 West Wendover Blvd. for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, possessing identification for false status, occupation, license or identity and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,740

Jamal A. Tura, 36, of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on Interstate 80 mile marker 353 for unlawful use of alcohol, driving under the influence in a work zone, log book violation, violating temporary motor carrier permit conditions, failure to possess or surrender certificate of registration, and medical certificate violation. Bail: $2,820 

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko District Court
Crime and Courts

Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillJuly 21Mia Kendra Yesslith, 26 of Reno pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News