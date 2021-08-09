Elko County arrests: Aug. 7, 2021

Aug. 7

Bryant W. Donahue, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1005 Southside Drive for violation of probation. No bail.

Charles J. Morrell, 57, of Las Vegas was arrested at West Silver and West River streets for possession of a controlled substance and arson, first degree. Bail: $55,000

Sadonna I. Thill, 40, of Grantsville, Utah, was arrested at 1200 West Wendover Blvd. for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, possessing identification for false status, occupation, license or identity and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,740

Jamal A. Tura, 36, of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on Interstate 80 mile marker 353 for unlawful use of alcohol, driving under the influence in a work zone, log book violation, violating temporary motor carrier permit conditions, failure to possess or surrender certificate of registration, and medical certificate violation. Bail: $2,820

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

