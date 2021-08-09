Elko County arrests: Aug. 8, 2021

Aug. 8

Christopher J. Altman, 44, of Dublin, California, was arrested on Interstate 80 at Exit 282 for driver failing to obey traffic control device and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,255

Roger M. Botello, 27, of West Wendover was arrested at 1830 Elko St. for two counts of violating domestic violence temporary protection order and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $8,740

Dax H. Crowley, 37 of Twin Falls, Idaho, was arrested at Barton’s Club 93 for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, resisting a public officer and possessing a controlled substance. Bail: $26,140

Joshua G. Kay, 35, of Elko was arrested on the 1600 block of Sagebrush Dr. for driving with a suspended license, three counts of driver failing to obey traffic control device, driver disobeying peace officer and resisting a public officer.

Monica Madriz, 35, of Elko was arrested at 551 Cimarron Way No. 36 on two counts of failure to appear after bail. Bail: $1,085

Cody R. Martin, 39, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Cedar streets in Carlin for domestic battery by strangulation and violating domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $23,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

