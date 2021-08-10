Elko County arrests: Aug. 9, 2021

Aug. 9

James C. Adams, 45, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

William J. Grow, 33, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant St. for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery, second offense. Bail: $23,140

Judith C. Thomas, 78, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse for exploiting an older or vulnerable person for $5,000 or greater. Bail: $50,000

Hector A. Williams, 31, of Riverdale, Utah, was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

