 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: Aug. 9, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: Aug. 9, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Aug. 9

James C. Adams, 45, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

William J. Grow, 33, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant St. for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery, second offense. Bail: $23,140

Judith C. Thomas, 78, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse for exploiting an older or vulnerable person for $5,000 or greater. Bail: $50,000

Hector A. Williams, 31, of Riverdale, Utah, was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Overdue $1T infrastructure deal passes Senate

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko District Court
Crime and Courts

Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillJuly 21Mia Kendra Yesslith, 26 of Reno pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News