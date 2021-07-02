 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: July 1, 2021
0 comments

Elko County arrests: July 1, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

July 1  

Lionel F. Diaz, 43, was arrested at River and Silver streets for failure to register as sex offender and owner proof of insurance required. Bail: $5,740

Jessica M. Eusted, 27, of Wells was arrested at 1975 Lake Ave. for battery. Bail: $1,140

Martin M. Gonzalez, 29, of Elko was arrested at 162 Adams St. on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,380

Kurt E. Gravlee, 30, of Carlin, was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation. No bail.

William J. Grow, 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying property of another, harassment and disturbing the peace. Bail: $500

Samuel R. Johnny, 29, of Elko was arrested at 803 Lincoln Ave. for Burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000

Keiklani D. Joseph, 41 of Wells was arrested at 151 Second St. for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,205

Samantha J. Macias, 22, of Elko was arrested at 445 South 7th St. for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Kenneth J. Minor, 32, of Thornton, Colorado, was arrested at Last Chance Rd. and Kansas Ave. for false statement to or obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Robert P. Parsons, 63, of Elko was arrested at 1800 Manzanita Lane for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Esteban Romero-Burgarin, 72, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after a felony crime and open or gross lewdness. Bail: $5,000

Gregory L. Stobbe, 46, of Elko was arrested at 703 Mittry Ave. for a bench warrant. Bail: $5,101.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News