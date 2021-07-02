Elko County arrests: July 1, 2021

July 1
Lionel F. Diaz, 43, was arrested at River and Silver streets for failure to register as sex offender and owner proof of insurance required. Bail: $5,740
Jessica M. Eusted, 27, of Wells was arrested at 1975 Lake Ave. for battery. Bail: $1,140
Martin M. Gonzalez, 29, of Elko was arrested at 162 Adams St. on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,380
Kurt E. Gravlee, 30, of Carlin, was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation. No bail.
William J. Grow, 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying property of another, harassment and disturbing the peace. Bail: $500
Samuel R. Johnny, 29, of Elko was arrested at 803 Lincoln Ave. for Burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000
Keiklani D. Joseph, 41 of Wells was arrested at 151 Second St. for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,205
Samantha J. Macias, 22, of Elko was arrested at 445 South 7th St. for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Kenneth J. Minor, 32, of Thornton, Colorado, was arrested at Last Chance Rd. and Kansas Ave. for false statement to or obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
Robert P. Parsons, 63, of Elko was arrested at 1800 Manzanita Lane for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Esteban Romero-Burgarin, 72, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after a felony crime and open or gross lewdness. Bail: $5,000
Gregory L. Stobbe, 46, of Elko was arrested at 703 Mittry Ave. for a bench warrant. Bail: $5,101.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.