Elko County arrests: July 1, 2021

July 1

Lionel F. Diaz, 43, was arrested at River and Silver streets for failure to register as sex offender and owner proof of insurance required. Bail: $5,740

Jessica M. Eusted, 27, of Wells was arrested at 1975 Lake Ave. for battery. Bail: $1,140

Martin M. Gonzalez, 29, of Elko was arrested at 162 Adams St. on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,380

Kurt E. Gravlee, 30, of Carlin, was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation. No bail.

William J. Grow, 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying property of another, harassment and disturbing the peace. Bail: $500

Samuel R. Johnny, 29, of Elko was arrested at 803 Lincoln Ave. for Burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000

Keiklani D. Joseph, 41 of Wells was arrested at 151 Second St. for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,205

Samantha J. Macias, 22, of Elko was arrested at 445 South 7th St. for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000