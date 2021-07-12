Elko County arrests: July 10, 2021

July 10

Faron J. Eychner, 37, of Elko was arrested at Third and Juniper streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $425

--

Edward T. Gilbreath, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at 445 Jasper Drive for battery on a protected person, two felony counts of drug possession, violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer, and two counts of resisting a public officer. Bail: $22,700

--

Bryan R. Quezada Fernandez, 19, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Fairgrounds for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

