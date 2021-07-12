Elko County arrests, July 11, 2021

July 11
Donald R. Glidden, 35, of Bruneau, Idaho was arrested at 1449 Weyumb St. on a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charge. Bail: $500
--
Miriam P. Hernandez de la Torre, 29, of San Jose, California was arrested on Interstate 80 in West Wendover on 13 counts of trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $3,255,000
--
Adan E. Holguin-Alcantar, 18, of Rawlins, Wyoming was arrested at Fifth and Fir streets for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $355
--
Mason G. Reidle, 27, of Chandler, Arizona was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state.
--
William R. Rowley, 35, of Billings, Montana was arrested at Gold Country Casino for resisting a public officer and battery. Bail: $2,280
--
Angel G. Santos, 37, of San Jose, California was arrested on Interstate 80 in West Wendover on 13 counts of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain lane, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $3,255,470
--
Mikhail R. Schorlemmer, 25, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,000
--
Thomas E. Wilson Jr., 25, was arrested on Ouderkirk Avenue for contempt of court. Bail: $5,000
--
