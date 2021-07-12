 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests, July 11, 2021
Elko County arrests, July 11, 2021

July 11

Donald R. Glidden, 35, of Bruneau, Idaho was arrested at 1449 Weyumb St. on a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charge. Bail: $500

Miriam P. Hernandez de la Torre, 29, of San Jose, California was arrested on Interstate 80 in West Wendover on 13 counts of trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $3,255,000

Adan E. Holguin-Alcantar, 18, of Rawlins, Wyoming was arrested at Fifth and Fir streets for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $355

Mason G. Reidle, 27, of Chandler, Arizona was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state.

William R. Rowley, 35, of Billings, Montana was arrested at Gold Country Casino for resisting a public officer and battery. Bail: $2,280

Angel G. Santos, 37, of San Jose, California was arrested on Interstate 80 in West Wendover on 13 counts of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain lane, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $3,255,470

Mikhail R. Schorlemmer, 25, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,000

Thomas E. Wilson Jr., 25, was arrested on Ouderkirk Avenue for contempt of court. Bail: $5,000

This week's felony arrests:

