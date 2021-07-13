Elko County arrests: July 12, 2021

July 12
Brad L. Catlett, 53, of Visalia, California was arrested in Clark County on a warrant for contempt of court. Bail: $1,360
--
Charmaine King, 30, of Elko was arrested at 667 S. Fifth St. for battery. Bail: $1,140
--
Indiara J. Modesto, 24, of Owyhee was arrested at 9735 Thomas Loop Road on two Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charges. Bail: $1,000
--
Daniel P. Murphy Jr., 43, of Elko was arrested at 700 S. Fifth St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
--
Casey J. Ross, 24, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
--
Angel G. Santos, 37, of San Jose, California was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.
--
Marcus R. Swallow, 33, of Clinton, Utah was arrested at the Salt Lake County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon not a firearm, and possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $40,000