 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: July 12, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: July 12, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

July 12

Brad L. Catlett, 53, of Visalia, California was arrested in Clark County on a warrant for contempt of court. Bail: $1,360

--

Charmaine King, 30, of Elko was arrested at 667 S. Fifth St. for battery. Bail: $1,140

--

Indiara J. Modesto, 24, of Owyhee was arrested at 9735 Thomas Loop Road on two Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charges. Bail: $1,000

--

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Daniel P. Murphy Jr., 43, of Elko was arrested at 700 S. Fifth St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Casey J. Ross, 24, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Angel G. Santos, 37, of San Jose, California was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Marcus R. Swallow, 33, of Clinton, Utah was arrested at the Salt Lake County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon not a firearm, and possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $40,000

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic surfing bittersweet for Native Hawaiians

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News