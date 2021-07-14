 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: July 13, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: July 13, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

July 13

Brent D. Baker, 50, of Battle Mountain was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

--

Taylor M. Brummet, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at the parole and probation office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

--

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Brad L. Catlett, 53, of Visalia, California was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Darla D. Dubrutz, 65, of Spring Creek was arrested at the gravel pits on the Jiggs Highway for driving with a revoked driver’s license and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $1,335

--

James A. Rector, 54, of Spring Creek was arrested on Idaho Street on two bench warrants.

Surge in crime and cities around this country has gotten President Biden's attention set to hold a strategy session at the White House with federal and local law enforcement officials what has become a top concern among voters.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sen. Schumer holds press conference on federal marijuana prohibition

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko County arrests: July 12, 2021
Crime and Courts

Elko County arrests: July 12, 2021

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News