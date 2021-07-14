Elko County arrests: July 13, 2021

July 13

Brent D. Baker, 50, of Battle Mountain was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

--

Taylor M. Brummet, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at the parole and probation office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

--

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brad L. Catlett, 53, of Visalia, California was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Darla D. Dubrutz, 65, of Spring Creek was arrested at the gravel pits on the Jiggs Highway for driving with a revoked driver’s license and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $1,335

--

James A. Rector, 54, of Spring Creek was arrested on Idaho Street on two bench warrants.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0