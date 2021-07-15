Elko County arrests: July 14, 2021

July 14
Dillon R. Hill, 27, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Fir streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,065
Alessandra D. Horse, 26, of Owyhee was arrested on Mountain City Highway on a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charge. Bail: $500
Ali M. Ibraham, 23, of Boise was arrested at Cactus Petes for trespassing. Bail: $195
Jose U. Lopez Felix, 46, of West Wendover was arrested at 581 Nevada St. for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
