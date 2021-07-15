 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: July 14, 2021
Elko County arrests: July 14, 2021

Police Log

July 14

Dillon R. Hill, 27, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Fir streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,065

Alessandra D. Horse, 26, of Owyhee was arrested on Mountain City Highway on a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charge. Bail: $500

Ali M. Ibraham, 23, of Boise was arrested at Cactus Petes for trespassing. Bail: $195

Jose U. Lopez Felix, 46, of West Wendover was arrested at 581 Nevada St. for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000

Police chief describes Elko's crime rate during Covid-19

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

