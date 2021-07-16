Elko County arrests: July 15, 2021

July 15
Randy D. Comer, 45, was arrested at 506 Scott Road for failure to appear on a traffic citation and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,895
Jesse A. Lenoir, 20, of Elko was arrested at 671 Ouderkirk for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000
Daniel J. McCoy, 43, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order.
Marilou Ottenbacher, 50, of Reno was arrested for violation of probation.
Braden R. Penny, 44, of Spring Creek was arrested on a bench warrant. Bail: $15,000
Douglas E. Sills, 67, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Creek Parkway and Country Club Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Deborah D. Stone, 65, of Crescent Valley was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny.
Monet Torres, 32, of Caldwell, Idaho was arrested on a felony warrant for residential burglary; obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes; three counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and conspiracy to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $75,000
