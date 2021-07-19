 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: July 16, 2021
Elko County arrests: July 16, 2021

Police Log

July 16

Madison R. Bailey, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, driving without a driver’s license, and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,725

--

Jacob G. Bauer, 47, of Elko was arrested at Eighth and River streets for residential burglary. Bail: $20,000

--

Alexander K. Dave-Decker, 31, of Elko was arrested at Best Wester Inn on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,000

--

Wyatt J. Mendive, 25, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for second-offense driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,755

--

Troy Mogensen, 42, of Elko was arrested at 909 Willow Creek Lane for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

--

Jared P. Vogt, 42, of Wells was arrested at Motel 6 in Wells for contempt of court.

--

Donald A. Young Jr., 35, of Sandy, Utah was extradited on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $182,945

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

