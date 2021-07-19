Elko County arrests: July 16, 2021

July 16

Madison R. Bailey, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, driving without a driver’s license, and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,725

--

Jacob G. Bauer, 47, of Elko was arrested at Eighth and River streets for residential burglary. Bail: $20,000

--

Alexander K. Dave-Decker, 31, of Elko was arrested at Best Wester Inn on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,000

--

Wyatt J. Mendive, 25, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for second-offense driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,755

--

Troy Mogensen, 42, of Elko was arrested at 909 Willow Creek Lane for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

--

Jared P. Vogt, 42, of Wells was arrested at Motel 6 in Wells for contempt of court.

--