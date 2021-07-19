 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: July 17, 2021
Elko County arrests: July 17, 2021

Elko police badge

July 17

Gregory P. Boyle, 31, of Elko was arrested at the Osino mail boxes for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $545

--

Nicholas M. DeCarlo, 34, of Elko was arrested at West Sage Street and Westwood Drive for violation of probation.

--

Farnes A. Williams, 43, of Elko was arrested on Secret Pass Highway for driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,495

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

