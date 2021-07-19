Elko County arrests: July 18, 2021

Derrick S. Allison, 37, of Elko was arrested in the 2100 block of Indian View Heights on a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charge. Bail: $500
--
Janelle R. Dente, 28, of Elko was arrested at 505 Copper St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $415
--
Coey J. Moen, 28, of Carlin was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640
--
Thomas M. Smiley, 20, of Elko was arrested at Wilson Avenue and South Fourth Street for driving under the influence, resisting a public officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, driver disobeying a peace officer, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,780
--
Jonathan J. Walker, 38, of Elko was arrested at 598 Lincoln Ave. for failure to obey sex offender registration laws or regulations. Bail: $5,000
--
This week's felony arrests:
Elko County Jail: This week's felony arrests
Angel G. Santos
Brad L. Catlett
Braden R. Penny
Brent D. Baker
Daniel P. Murphy Jr.
Edward T. Gilbreath
Miriam P. Hernandez de la Torre
Jesse A. Lenoir
Jose U. Lopez Felix
Marcus R. Swallow
Marilou Ottenbacher
Mason G. Reidle
Monet Torres
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.