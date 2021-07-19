Elko County arrests: July 18, 2021

July 18

Derrick S. Allison, 37, of Elko was arrested in the 2100 block of Indian View Heights on a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charge. Bail: $500

Janelle R. Dente, 28, of Elko was arrested at 505 Copper St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $415

Coey J. Moen, 28, of Carlin was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640

Thomas M. Smiley, 20, of Elko was arrested at Wilson Avenue and South Fourth Street for driving under the influence, resisting a public officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, driver disobeying a peace officer, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,780

Jonathan J. Walker, 38, of Elko was arrested at 598 Lincoln Ave. for failure to obey sex offender registration laws or regulations. Bail: $5,000

