 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: July 18, 2021
0 comments

Elko County arrests: July 18, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

July 18

Derrick S. Allison, 37, of Elko was arrested in the 2100 block of Indian View Heights on a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charge. Bail: $500

--

Janelle R. Dente, 28, of Elko was arrested at 505 Copper St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $415

--

Coey J. Moen, 28, of Carlin was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640

--

Thomas M. Smiley, 20, of Elko was arrested at Wilson Avenue and South Fourth Street for driving under the influence, resisting a public officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, driver disobeying a peace officer, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,780

--

Jonathan J. Walker, 38, of Elko was arrested at 598 Lincoln Ave. for failure to obey sex offender registration laws or regulations. Bail: $5,000

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Senator Gillibrand reintroduces gun bill

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko County arrests: July 12, 2021
Crime and Courts

Elko County arrests: July 12, 2021

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News