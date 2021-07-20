Elko County arrests: July 19, 2021

July 19
Sabrina D. Atkins, 38, of Owyhee was arrested in the 1700 block of Sagebrush Drive on a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charge. Bail: $500
--
Tanisha A. Clair, 19, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $740
--
Marissa A. Hill, 33, of Crescent Valley was arrested at Spring Creek Parkway and Country Club Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Amisa S. James, 20, of Carlin was arrested at 315 Ash St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Adrianna M. Montoya, 23, of Elko was arrested at Third and Railroad streets for petit larceny and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,140
--
Justin D. Wheat, 30, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,975
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
