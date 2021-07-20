Elko County arrests: July 19, 2021

Sabrina D. Atkins, 38, of Owyhee was arrested in the 1700 block of Sagebrush Drive on a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charge. Bail: $500

Tanisha A. Clair, 19, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $740

Marissa A. Hill, 33, of Crescent Valley was arrested at Spring Creek Parkway and Country Club Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Amisa S. James, 20, of Carlin was arrested at 315 Ash St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Adrianna M. Montoya, 23, of Elko was arrested at Third and Railroad streets for petit larceny and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,140

Justin D. Wheat, 30, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,975

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.